Los Angeles’ hottest drag collective, House of Avalon, is about to spice up our lives with brand new docuseries Avalon TV, starring Drag Race icons Gigi Goode and Symone as well as fashion designer Marko Monroe.

The first trailer for the World of Wonder series, premiered by Entertainment Weekly, gives a sneak peek into the chaotic queer world of the House of Avalon – and what better way to do it than with a spoof of the Spice Girls’ camp ’90s classic, Spice World.

Taking inspiration from the ultimate girl band, Avalon TV’s star have created filmed a second-by-second parody of the famed “toilet paper trailer” starring Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Mel B.

The 50-second trailer kicks off with the queens lined up in toilet stalls, wearing their finest shoes. “They’ve performed in clubs all over the world,” the voiceover says, “and entertainment millions the world over.”

“Anybody got some toilet paper?” One persons shouts as everyone throws their rolls over the door.

“They’re making a TV show,” the voiceover continues, as the queens barge out of their toilet stalls and strut over to the sinks. “World of Wonder presents House of Avalon in their first TV show.”

Drag Race season 12 runner-up Gigi later recreates an iconic Beckham moment by asking the room: “Is my dress too short?” before hitching it up even higher. And, of course, no Spice World parody is complete without the garish text background, with the bubble words “yes, it’s a TV show” slapped on top.

A still from Avalon TV trailer. (World of Wonder)

Described as a “genre bending series”, the official synopsis for Avalon TV describes the series as an “off-the-wall, over-the-top, and under-the-wig series that takes you inside the brains of LA’s hottest creative collective, The House Of Avalon”, and adds that fans can expect “real life drama, pranks, parties, and celebrity guests galore.”

It continues: “Whether it’s fashion, nightlife, drag, art, comedy, or media – this chosen family is creating one iconic pop culture moment after another, and skyrocketing to success by their own set of rules.”

Avalon TV also features Hunter Crenshaw, Grant Vanderbilt, Caleb, and Rylie. It premieres worldwide on World of Wonder on 9 October.