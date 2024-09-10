Agatha All Along star and former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata has come out as a ‘late-in-life lesbian’.

Ahead of her first major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as potions witch Jennifer Kale in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Zamata told Them: “I’m out in my life and I do keep my personal life kind of private, but I don’t necessarily want my identity to be private.

“I guess I’m one of those late-in-life lesbians. I feel very comfortable and confident in my life.”

The former Saturday Night Live star, who has also spoken exclusively to PinkNews, added that a history of being cast as queer women helped spur her realisation.

“I kept getting cast as queer women,” she pointed out. “I played a lesbian on Home Economics. I played a lesbian on Woke. I played a lesbian on Tuca & Bertie. A lesbian on The Last O.G.

“I kept getting these roles. And this is before I myself was figuring out my identity. I was like: ‘Whoa, what are these casting directors seeing that I’m not seeing?'”

Zamata, a self-confessed real-life witch, told PinkNews that she hopes Agatha All Along will resonate with the queer community. The cast should help: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Patti LuPone are all set to be appear.

“I think there’s a lot of queerness in witches, and being a witch, being the ‘other’, you’re cast out by nature, and you’re pushed aside for many reasons,” she said.

“There’s something to creating your own community and using the magic within. The reason you are different is the reason you’re special.

“I love that the show shows so many different types of witches and so many different types of people. We have different ages, different races, different types of love being displayed. It’s really special.

“I think a lot of people will get a lot from it, but also I hope that queer audiences like it.”

Agatha All Along is set to premiere with a double bill on 18 September on Disney+. The remaining episodes will air weekly.

