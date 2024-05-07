Andrew Scott has stepped out at the Met Gala 2024, and fans are seriously thirsty after looking at his arms.

The Met Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is arguably the biggest night in fashion. A slew of LGBTQ+ stars attended this year including Sam Smith, who made their debut at the star-studded event.

But the Irish actor garnered attention after appearing on the red carpet alongside Jude Law and Donatella Versace, as the All of Us Strangers star wore a sleeveless waistcoat and a semi-sheer mesh muscle tee.

The actor’s arms were the object of affection online. (Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

His sleeveless jacket was adorned with gold fly broaches, and he paired the arm-day-worthy look with tailored black trousers and black dress shoes. And it seems that his followers are a fan of his fashion choice on the night, saying he has “glorious guns”.

“Oooh those glorious guns, wrap these arms around me,” one fan urged, while another said: “Andrew Scott’s commitment to his arms is very important to me #MetGala.”

A third echoed: “Yup show those ‘outrageously nice arms’, Andrew!!”

You may like to watch

Andrew Scott's commitment to his arms is very important to me #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FALAWNyhsT — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Versace wowed in a seafoam green with boned corset detailing and a train of feathers. Law looked typically smart in a black tuxedo and matching bow tie.

Scott – who is openly gay – is starring in a new eight-part Netflix series Ripley, and recently weighed in on whether he thinks his character is gay.

“I felt quite strongly that I didn’t want to overly diagnose – for want of a better word – his sexuality, or even his nationality, his age or his upbringing,” Scott recently told Queerty.

Scott (right) stepped out at the event with Donatella Versace (centre) and Jude Law (left). (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“I certainly think he uses the prejudice of the time for his own gain, because so much of the atmosphere at the time was coded about secrets, about what people say versus what they might actually feel,” he added, referring to the fact that Ripley is set in the 60s.

“There’s something enduring about this character, and I think it’s because we have so many questions about him… To reduce the character by answering too many of those questions is a crime in itself.”