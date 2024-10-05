Actor and musician Donald Glover, best known under his stage name Childish Gambino, has cancelled the remaining dates on his tour due to an “ailment”.

The “New World” tour, which began in Oklahoma City in August, was due to land in Manchester in November before heading to Glasgow, London, and Birmingham as well as Dublin in Ireland.

In a statement posted on X, Glover wrote: “After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent.”

“After being accessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now, I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”

Though he did not give details of what “ailment” he was suffering from, Glover said that the recovery was something he “need[s] to confront seriously”.

“With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the U.K. and European dates. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support,” Glover added.

All ticket holders will be refunded from their point of purchase.

Glover already postponed the remainder of his North American tour dates following his show in Houston on September 8 and said that tickets would be honoured for rescheduled dates in the remaining cities.

It remains to be seen whether his tour dates in New Zealand and Australia, due to take place in January and February 2025, would also be affected.

The tour was in support of his recently released album Atavista, a “finished version” of his 2020 LP 3.15.20, but the set list also featured songs from his album Bando Stone & The New World as well as several older songs like “I.V. Sweatpants”, “Redbone”, “Bonfire”, “L.E.S”, and “This Is America”.

Glover claimed that it would be the “final project” from Childish Gambino – the stage name and persona Glover had been performing under for several years. It was his first tour since 2019’s “This Is America”.