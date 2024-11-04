Noah Kahan announces BST Hyde Park show for 2025

Noah Kahan has announced a headline show for BST Hyde Park – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the London festival on 4 July, marking his biggest UK show to date.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am GMT on 8 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s also been confirmed that he’ll be joined by special guest Gracie Abrams for the show, with more support acts to be announced.

Fans can expect to hear material from his breakthrough album, Stick Season, which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

This includes the title track, “Homesick”, “Northern Attitude” and “Everywhere, Everything” which was re-released as a collaboration with Abrams for the album’s deluxe edition.

Earlier this year he played a string of sol-out arena shows across the UK as part of his… This included shows in Manchester, Newcastle, Belfast, Birmingham and London.

Kahan joins previously announced headliners, Zach Bryan, Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Hugh Jackman for BST Hyde Park in 2025.

Ahead of Noah Kahan tickets going on sale for his BST Hyde Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Noah Kahan tickets for BST Hyde Park go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, 8 November via Ticketmaster.

An American Express cardmembers presale takes place from 10am GMT on Monday, 4 November. This can be accessed via axs.com and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

A BST Hyde Park presale takes place from 10am GMT on Wednesday, 6 November. This can be accessed by signing up to the mailing list on the website here.

What’s the 2025 lineup?