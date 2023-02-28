Michael B. Jordan has unveiled his first Calvin Klein campaign and the internet is collectively thirsty.

The star of Creed III dropped the black-and-white photoshoot which sees him strip down to his Calvin Klein underwear.

He’s wearing the Calvin Klein 1996 collection, which has been inspired by the brand’s iconic 90s designs.

The popular Twitter page Pop Crave posted the images from his first campaign and it racked up more than 44,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Michael B. Jordan for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/nPFUNLnQl3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2023

The quote retweets sees plenty of fans thirsting after the Black Panther star.

One commented: “That is not a man, that is a god”.

Somebody else replied: “The things I would do to this man”.

Another said that “Calvin Klein never fail”.

There’s was also lots of people calling the actor “daddy” in the replies.

His first campaign with the iconic brand sees Jordan pose shirtless in the black and white photo shoot by Mert & Marcus.

He’s repping the Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear lines.

The campaign was unveiled by Jordan and Calvin Klein’s join Instagram post which sees him wear a pair of black boxer briefs – and nothing else.

The thirsty comments continued on that post, with one asking is “Michael included?”.

Another joked: “Babe, I’m a little bit jealous, please delete.”

And somebody else simply said: “Mother of god.”

The previously crowned “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine once suggested he would start an OnlyFans account for charity.

“I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that,” he told Jimmy Kimmel.

“So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow.

“His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon – eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild.”

To shop the entire Calvin Klein 1996 range head to calvinklein.com or calvinklein.co.uk.