Tulisa breaks silence after deleting all I’m A Celeb posts on Instagram

Former N-Dubz star Tulisa was evicted in third from this year’s I’m A Celeb – and swiftly deleted all trace of the programme from her Instagram feed.

Tulisa, who got the chop from camp on Monday (3 Dec) also failed to appear on I’m A Celeb spinoff-recap show Unpacked last night (4 Dec), which she was expected to guest on the day after her elimination, as is customary for eliminated campmates.

Now, Tulisa has addressed the wiping of the gram in a new video posted to her Instagram, captioned, “Just need a little me time… be back soon x”

Speaking directly to camera in the video, Tulisa took to Instagram to “clear a couple things up.”

She said that though she “felt fine” after first leaving the jungle, she felt “a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding in the most positive way,” on her social media.

“But because it’s been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily,” she continued. “I thought do you know what, ‘I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill, and it’s all feeling a little bit much.”

Tulisa, who rose to fame as part of hip-hop group N-Dubz in the late 2000s before becoming a judge on the X Factor in 2011, then explained her decision to “archive all her stuff to do with the jungle,” adding that “when the time is right, [she’s] going to make her own reels of all [her] best bits [on the show].”

“I just wanted to clear up the reasons why,” the demisexual star continued. “It’s ok to feel overwhelmed. I’ve been out the spotlight for a long time and I’m still trying to overcome… my little demons.

“Doesn’t mean I’m going to hide under a rock for the next ten years, just means I need a little bit of time to just process.”

Tulisa also thanked ITV and I’m A Celeb for their support, particularly with regards to her mental health – and then turned her attention to the results of her Lorraine interview, which spawned several headlines suggesting that Tulisa thought some of her campmates were “fake.”

“I do not think that any of my campmates are ‘fake’,” she clarified. “I was having a conversation on Lorraine and typical me just thinking out loud, I was trying to say that everyone in there is going to have one or two individuals that they’re way more close to than others.

I’m A Celeb star Tulisa Contostavlos has opened up about her post-show moves (ITV)

“When we get out is when you’re really going to see those friendships get nurtured… I love my jungle fam,” continued the star, explaining that the entire group won’t necessarily all be as close as they were in the jungle as out of it, and certain friendships will blossom.

“I love you lots like jelly tots, and I will be back,” Tulisa added in the Instagram video.

During her time in camp, Tulisa opened up about being demisexual – referring to the sexual orientation of people who do not experience primary sexual attraction to others based on immediate physical characteristics. In other words, they need a close emotional bond with another to feel a sexual attraction.

The Female Boss completed two Bushtucker Trials – including a full house on the infamous eating trial with Rev. Richard Coles.

