Dua Lipa sparks relationship rumours with fellow actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has sparked relationship rumours with actor Callum Turner after they were reportedly both spotted together after the Golden Globes.

The singer-come-actor headed to the premiere on 10 January of Turner’s upcoming drama series Masters of the Air — also starring Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa — whilst Turner was also at the event.

In a video captured by TMZ which appears to be of the pair behind a slightly opened door at the premiere’s after-party, it seems both actors are embracing each other and slow-dancing.

A source also told Page Six that the couple are “new, but they’re mad about each other.” The source continued: “She was at the premiere to support him.”

And they’re not the only rumours that are swirling about the alleged couple. Instagram account DeuxMoi also posted an anonymous tip, as per Elle Magazine, claiming that the entertainment stars were “looking very cozy” at The Tower Bar, West Hollywood on 7 January.

The full post read: “With Birkin & Uggs in tow, Dua Lipa headed off to the airport after Tuesday’s Tonight Show appearance.

“An exclusive eyewitness source wrote us an early AM sighting of the singer on Monday. The source said, “Dua Lipa holding court at Tower Bar post-Golden Globes appearance. She was sitting next to Callum Turner & looking very cozy!”

PinkNews has contacted representatives of Lipa and Turner for a comment on the matter.

The 33-year-old started acting back in 2011 and said that his mum sparked his love of film in an interview for FRED FM at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

He rose to fame in Assassin’s Creed (2016) and has since gone on to earn roles in the Fantastic Beasts series (2018 and 2022), and The Boys in the Boat (2023).

Masters of the Air premiers on 26 January on Apple TV+.