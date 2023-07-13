Mae Martin marks Non-Binary Awareness Week with proud topless selfie: ‘Trans joy’

Comedian and actor Mae Martin is radiating trans joy in a new shirtless selfie, shared in celebration of Non-Binary Awareness Week.

While the trans and non-binary community continue to endure vicious attacks from right-wing politicians, media outlets and bigots, seeing trans joy up close feels increasingly important.

Witnessing that euphoria can come in numerous forms, whether that’s by watching trans actors dominate our screens, or seeing new non-binary characters introduced on our favourite TV series.

It can also come in the form of watching our favourite trans and gender-non-conforming celebrities living their best, most authentic lives.

Sometimes, experiencing trans joy can come from something as simple as taking a selfie.

When The Umbrella Academy star and author Elliot Page posted his first topless selfie after receiving gender-affirming care, fans went wild, grateful to see him just being the person he was always meant to be.

In that same spirit, Feel Good star Mae Martin has posted a topless selfie on their Instagram story, alongside the caption: “Happy Non-Binary Awareness Week. Here’s some trans joy. I’m smizing.”

Mae Martin radiates trans joy in shared mirror selfie. (Instagram/@hooraymae)

The annual celebration takes place every July, in the same week as International Non-Binary People’s Day, which is marked on 14 July.

It’s an opportunity to remind the public that some people exist outside of the typical “man” and “woman” gender binary, and raise awareness of some of the hardships and discrimination faced by the community.

In addition, it’s a time for non-binary people, including stars and celebrities, to share their stories and experiences, and shine a light on some of the progress the community has made.

Comedian Martin came out as non-binary in an Instagram post in 2021, telling their followers that their journey with gender identity was “ongoing and evolving” and that they were “still figuring it out”.

Alongside a series of photos of themself, they explained: “I experience gender dysphoria sometimes – not always – and have done since I was a tiny kid. When that hits, it sucks, and I find wearing a binder can sometimes help me feel more confident.”

In the two years since, Martin’s fan base has grown. Earlier this year, they charmed viewers as part of the Channel 4 panel show Taskmaster, and were praised for helping the general public better understand non-binary pronouns.

The star has been cautious about directly confronting the hatred experienced by trans and non-binary people, saying that they don’t want to appear as though they are “constantly whining”. They also don’t want people to think that their non-binary identity is all that they are.

However, they’ve also stated that right now – when the trans community is being vilified by politicians and celebrities across the globe – it’s important to speak out.

In their recently released Netflix stand-up special, SAP, Martin addressed the anti-trans jokes made by fellow comedians, including Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais.

“It’s a very difficult tone to hit because I do care about it so deeply, and could so easily rant for hours about how annoyed I am,” they told Rolling Stone.

“So, if it’s in any way helpful for people to see someone speaking about their lived experience and cutting through the endless debate about whether trans people deserve to be happy, then hopefully it’s worth it.”

Besides taking their comedy tour across the US right now, they also gearing up to create and star in Tall Pines, a new “gripping, inter-generational mystery thriller” on Netflix.