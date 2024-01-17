Mae Martin experiencing ‘intense FOMO’ after dropping out of Taskmaster

Non-binary comedian Mae Martin has said they experienced “intense FOMO [fear of missing out]” after dropping out of Taskmaster but stood “fully behind” their champion of champions replacement Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

The Feel Good star entrusted their place to Smith-Bynoe because of a scheduling conflict, meaning they couldn’t take part in the hit comedy show.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday (16 January), Martin posted a series of photos from the show, including snaps of Smith-Bynoe.

Revealing that they watched the champion of champions episode, Martin wrote that they had their: ”Teeth gritted and fists balled, the most intense FOMO I have ever felt, and all in all I am fully behind my friend @klayzeflaymz and in support of all of his decisions – especially his epic Mae Martin hockey jersey.”

Martin spotted Smith-Bynoe’s use of a puppet made by their dad adding: “Also thrilled that @thejameschatto’s Alex Horne puppet was given his rightful time to shine.”

Addressing their absence from the special episode, Martin said: “I am absolutely fuming at the fact that I am unable to participate in Taskmaster’s champion of champions.

“I would love nothing more than to fight for the title of ultimate champion and spend another week of my life being ridiculed by [host] Greg [Davies].

“I am, however, confident in the choice to send Kiell to fight on my behalf. He is an agile and profoundly competitive young man, and much, much cooler and funnier than me, so we should have it in the bag.”

SPOILER ALERT

Smith-Bynoe was joined on the episode by series 11 winner Sarah Kendall, series 12 winner Morgana Robinson, series 13 winner Sophie Duker and series 14 winner – and the eventual champion of champions winner – Dara Ó Briain.

The line-up series 17 will be: Nick Mohammed, Steve Pemberton, Joanne McNally, Sophie Willan and John Robins.