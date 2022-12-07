Keke Palmer effortlessly shuts down haters who called her ‘ugly’
Keke Palmer had the perfect response trolls who criticised her for not wearing make-up.
The former Broadway star and current actress/entertainer/legend announced she she’s pregnant while making her Saturday Night Live debut on 3 December.
After “setting the record straight”, Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson attended an ice hockey game at Madison Square Garden.
The parents-to-be were snapped courtside, with Keke going make-up-less.
Sadly, the sight of Palmer’s gorgeous face was too much for some to handle. But she hit back at the trolls on Twitter, saying: “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup.
“And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”
She followed up with a second post, proving that not only is she beautiful with or without makeup – she’s also hilarious.
“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”
Too damn right, Ms. Palmer.
Fans on Twitter – including Scream Queens co-star Niecy Nash – have rallied around Keke Palmer, reminding her of just who she is.
“Baby you’re wealthy, famous, hilarious, beautiful, AND have a family on the way! Baby you’re KEKE PALMER!! Let’s see the accomplishments of the people calling you ugly, let’s see,” one fan wrote.
Another added: “Having met and rocked with you in person, can attest to you being beautiful inside, but let’s be clear, you’re also gorgeous on the outside as well! Tuh!”
