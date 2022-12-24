Barack Obama closed out the year with the annual picks of his favourite songs, and Lizzo, SZA, Rosalía and Omar Apollo were among the queer favs that caught his ear in 2022.

As per tradition, Obama shared his favourite books, films and music with his followers on social media – giving people a glimpse into the media the former president has loved from the past year.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favourites,” the former president wrote.

Obama’s playlist encompassed a diverse range of music and some of the catchiest hits of the year by artists truly beloved by the LGBTQ+ community.

His favourite music of 2022 included, of course, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”, Lizzo’s catchy AF hit “About Damn Time”, “Saoko” by Latin music fav Rosalía and “Shirt” from SZA’s amazing SOS album.

Best new artist Grammy nominee Omar Apollo made it into Obama’s top songs list with the former president loving the queer singer’s incredible song “Tamaoatchi”.

Obama listed Ethel Cain’s single “American Teenager”, which is included in her debut album Preacher’s Daughter, in his list of top 25 songs from the past year. The song deals with heavy subject matter like religious disillusionment, fierce criticism of US gun culture and anti-war beliefs.

Cain tweeted her surprise that her single would be included in Barack Obama’s round-up of favourite hits, joking it wasn’t on her “2022 bingo” card.

“Did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo,” Cain wrote.

Obama also shared his favourite movies of 2022 including the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick and the absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once. He loved The Woman King starring Viola as the leader of an all-female army in an African kingdom.

His top books included a nod to his wife Michelle Obama’s second book The Light We Carry, saying he’s a “bit biassed on this one” being among his favs.