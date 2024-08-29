Charli XCX and H&M tease Brat-themed collaboration.

Charli XCX and H&M are teasing a Brat-themed collaboration – and this is everything we know so far.

The singer posted an image to her Instagram story on 28 August which hinted at an upcoming collab.

The post featured a H&M receipt, Brat CD and a pamphlet combining the recognisable H&M red and Brat green.

While the receipt featured items including: Angel Jeans, Charli’s Dress, Brat Boots, XCX Sunglasses, Hottie Hot Pants and 360 White Vest Top.

This is leading to fans hoping for a Brat-themed clothing collab between the two pop culture icons.

Charli xcx and H&M appear to be teasing a collaboration.



The company has updated their profile picture to the ‘BRAT’ theme and the singer has posted an ad. pic.twitter.com/jJrSr9yaJ5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2024

While H&M – which has more than 38 million followers on Instagram – has cleared all of the posts from its account.

The page has also updated its profile picture to the H&M logo with a “Brat” green background.

But its bio is giving the biggest hint about when to expect the collab to drop, as it reads “12092024”, so it’s likely to be released on 12 September, 2024.

After X/Twitter account Pop Crave posted news of the potential collab, fans of the singer took to the comments to share their excitement.

One wrote: “THIS IS LIKE CHRISTMAS FOR POOR GAYS.”

Other fans replied, “we will be buying EVERYTHING” and “album of the year rollout continues”.

Another said: “her team is insanely smart at marketing and securing brand deals. she is booked and busy!!!!”.

Earlier this month Charli was also unveiled as the latest face of Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

The “Apple” singer posed in the brand’s new Skims Cotton range, which confirmed that “Brat Summer” was going nowhere.

Fans praised the collaboration between the pop icon an shapewear brand, with one commenting: “Unbelievable. Skims never disappoints!”.

You can find out the latest news about a Charli XCX and H&M collaboration via hm.com and the brand’s social media.

