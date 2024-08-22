Janet Jackson announces Las Vegas residency dates and ticket details.

Janet Jackson has announced a residency in Las Vegas – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will bring a career-spanning show to Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas in late 2024 and early 2025.

She will begin the residency with shows on 30 December and New Year’s Eve, which will continue on 3-4 January.

And after a short break, she’ll return to the residency in February with five shows planned.

“We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week,” Jackson said in an Instagram post announcing the news.

You may like to watch

She added: “This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait!”

It marks her second Las Vegas residency, following up 2019’s Metamorphosis, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the iconic Rhythm Nation.

The residency will follow up her European leg of the Together Again Tour, which is set to begin on 25 September in Paris and head to the likes of Berlin, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

It will mark her first headline shows in Europe in a number of years, after her 2016 Unbreakable World Tour was cancelled due to her pregnancy.

The tour is the continuation of her 50th anniversary celebration and sees her perform her greatest hits “All for You”, “Control”, “Rhythm Nation”, “Scream”, “If” and many more.

You can find out everything you need to know about Janet Jackson’s Las Vegas residency below, including presale info.

How to get Janet Jackson tickets for her Las Vegas residency?

They go on general sale at 10am PT on 28 August via axs.com.

A number of presales are taking place including the JanFam fan club presale from 10am PT on 26 August. This can be accessed via axs.com.

While the AMEX, AEG, AXS and Resorts World presales will all take place from 10am PT on 27 August. You can access these via the singer’s website.

Prices for the show will be confirmed when tickets go on sale.

The pop icon will begin the residency in late December, with two nights in early January, before resuming the show in February for five nights.