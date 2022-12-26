Cher has brought the drama this festive season after sparking rumours she is engaged to boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 40 years her junior.

The 76-year-old icon took to Twitter on Christmas day to upload a picture of a massive diamond ring, with the caption: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

Of course, fans have put two and two together, figuring that a massive ring on Christmas Day from your partner only means one thing. Wedding bells.

Cher and 36-year-old music producer Edwards confirmed their romance in November after Cher posted a pixelated image of Edwards with the caption “Alexander” and a heart.

And now it seems she has taken a similar approach to (maybe) announcing her engagement.

“CONGRATS Queen,” one person wrote, while another added: “It’s perfect for you – so beautiful! Congratulations – you must be thrilled.”

Some are even forming a protective circle around Cher, writing: “Which finger and hand that ring going on, sister, cause I’d like to have a word with him. I need to know what his intentions are.”

Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan????????? — manuel (@lmrq94) December 25, 2022

Mostly people are raving about how “stunning” the ring is and even joking about her getting that pre-nup sorted but others are not so sure.

While it certainly looks like a done deal, one person pointed out that diamond rings are a common gift at Christmas, birthdays and anniversaries so it isn’t a guarantee.

And some are simply pointing out how wild the green and black flame nail polish of choice is, saying: “The nail polish is throwing me off.”

Cher herself addressed the nail polish comments, doing a follow up tweet with the same photo with the caption: “I posted this cause his nails are cool.”

Although this may have further fuelled confusion as people try to figure if it is Cher or Edwards hand in the picture.

Cher, whose hand is this? lmao — Justin Carey (@onejustincarey) December 26, 2022

WAIT!! WHAT!! Does this mean what I think it means😳 — Betsy👩🏻‍🔬 My❤️Belongs to C&P🐘 #CherCrew OG💋 (@BetsyNevil3) December 25, 2022

Are congratulations in order? I hope so. You two seem so happy!! — Ann Freeman (@afreeman8991) December 25, 2022

Since this is the only clue we have, fans should probably hold out for an official announcement before getting too excited.

But considering how Cher has spoken about her relationship with Edwards before, being engaged certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise.

The singer appeared on the The Kelly Clarkson Show and addressed their age gap: “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous.

“But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

She continued: “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

Cher has been married twice before, once to musical and romantic partner Sonny in the ’60s and ’70s, and the second to Allman Brothers’ Greg Allman.

Whether she is getting ready to walk down the aisle a third time remains to be seen but either way she got a massive diamond ring so… Congrats Cher!