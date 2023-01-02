Cher, 76, has called out the haters in iconic New Year photos celebrating her relationship with her ‘daddy’ boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36.

The singer and bona fide gay icon first posted a photo of her kissing music executive boyfriend Edwards on the cheek, with the caption: “Happy New Year Daddy.”

Although most fans loved the epic caption, it also brought out the haters who predictably criticised her, before being dragged to filth.

She followed it up with a second photo of the two gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, saying: “This should send you haters to the part in Wizard of Oz…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON The Wicked Witch & melted her.”

Happy New Year

Daddy pic.twitter.com/hkJLAlsPqU — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her. pic.twitter.com/VDqYtoNHAG — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

Fans are loving her defiant stance, with one person replying: “mother behaviour.”

And another aspiring “to be as iconic as Cher’s Twitter feed”.

“Haters always gonna hate – you are gorgeous – and that ring OMG. Keep on keeping on, Cher,” one fan praised.

Another person added: “You do your thing and live your life to the fullest! You’ve given so much to so many people, for so long, you deserve happiness!”

Happy new year Cher! You look fantastic and I’m so happy for you finding love, especially at this difficult time for you 💚💚💚 — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) January 1, 2023

And others even sharing their own age gap success stories.

Happy New Year you two! This is me and my husband of 30 years. pic.twitter.com/7MOxpNkJNC — Keena (@KeenaTweets) January 1, 2023

Hun, when some ppl hate you, that’s how you know you are on the right path, so heads up and let them know you’re the QUEEN 🥳🥳🥳👏🏽👏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/3vBwO2o6gF — Victoria, CCF,🌺📿🙏🏽. (@vikycherpauly) January 1, 2023

In both photos Cher doesn’t shy away from showing off her new diamond ring, which she received from Edwards for Christmas sparking major engagement rumours.

Although she is yet to address whether she is actually engaged or not, this is not the first time she has tackled her 40-year age gap relationship.

On social media she has replied to hateful comments before, telling people “we are grownups”. She even replied to one fan saying: “We are perfectly matched. Do I wish I was younger, Yah, I’m not boo f**king hoo.”

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

She continued: “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.”