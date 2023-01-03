Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is preparing to tie the knot with her girlfriend after nearly 18 years together.

The media personality made the announcement during a broadcast of the ABC morning show on Monday (2 January), saying that she is planning to marry Amber Laign in 2023 after almost two decades together.

After being asked by motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein what she is saying yes to in 2023, Roberts admitted that she was planning to marry Laign.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet,” she said. “OK, I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage.

“We’re getting married this year,” she added. “It’s something we’ve talked about but we had put it off because she became ill, but I’m saying yes to that and the next chapter.”

The announcement was met with applause from the studio team, as well as Bernstein, who said it was “beautiful.”

Roberts’ Instagram followers felt a similar wave of elation after she posted the clip on her social media page, with several users congratulating her.

“So happy for you and Amber! Sending all our love your way,” one user wrote, while another said: “So happy for you two! Let the planning begin.”

The veteran newscaster met her partner in 2005 during a blind date and have been together ever since.

Their relationship wouldn’t become public knowledge until after Roberts came out as a lesbian in 2013, while also admitting how grateful she was for “my long-time girlfriend, Amber.”

Part of the couple’s decision to hold off on marriage was due to Laign’s battle with breast cancer after she was diagnosed in 2021.

But in July 2022, Roberts announced that Laign had completed her radiation treatment and was effectively in the clear.

The couple celebrated the win in an Instagram post, where Laign rang a bell signifying the end of her treatment.

“We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers,” Roberts, who is a cancer survivor herself, wrote in the post. “Proud of her and all fellow thrives for your grit and grace during a challenging time.”