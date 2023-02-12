Bigots have been left foaming at the mouth after pictures of John Cena in a skirt and heels emerged from the set of his new film – with one even blaming the Illuminati.

The images show the wrestler-turned-actor stepping in and out of his trailer in a pair of black heeled boots, knee-high stockings, short tartan skirt and shirt.

The WWE legend is currently filming comedy Ricky Stanicky, which also stars Zac Efron.

Photographs of Cena in his costume were subsequently shared to Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, where they crossed paths with bigots who – promptly – lost their minds.

One TikToker commented that “Cena is selling his soul to stay relevant” while another cited the involvement of Illuminati.

On Instagram one disgruntled user wrote “Ok wtf is going on wtf” while Twitter another person accused the star of “selling his soul to the devil”.

In one pathetic comment, an Instagram user called Cena a “pansy” for wearing the skirt as part of the role.

Fan account JohnCenaCrews was quick to respond to the bigoted response to the pictures and tweeted: “The amount of angry men in my Instagram comments after seeing John wear a skirt and heels is very telling.

“1. Stop projecting your fragile masculinity onto this man.

“2. It’s for a movie, calm the fuck down.

“3. There’s nothing wrong with a man wearing a skirt and heels. Grow up.”

The amount of angry men in my Instagram comments after seeing John wear a skirt and heels is very telling.



1. Stop projecting your fragile masculinity onto this man.

2. It’s for a movie, calm the fuck down.

3. There’s nothing wrong with a man wearing a skirt and heels. Grow up. https://t.co/7KfCZDZ4lW — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) February 10, 2023

Last year it was revealed that Cena was the reason that his DC Comics character Peacemaker is “not straight”.

In the series it was revealed that the titular character is bisexual, marking the first on-screen queer man in the DC Extended Universe.

James Gunn, who created the spin off series from The Suicide Squad, told Empire: “John does improv all the time, and he just turned Christopher Smith into this hyper-sexualised dude that is open to anything sexually.

“I was surprised by that. But I thought, ‘I guess it makes sense that this guy isn’t one-dimensional.’”