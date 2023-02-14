The Chicks have announced headline world tour dates – and tickets go on sale soon.

The country icons will perform shows across the UK, Europe and North America in 2023 as part of a 37-date headline tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 16 February via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

The tour will kick off in Oslo on 20 June and head to Stockholm, Dublin, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

The trio will then head to North America for a string of dates kicking off in Tulsa on 21 July and finishing up in Toronto on 18 September.

It’ll be in support of their 2020 album, Gaslighter, which marked their first studio album in 14 years.

It was the group’s first release as The Chicks, after they changed their name in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in June 2020.

They embarked on the first leg of the tour in summer 2022, with the band saying it was “so fun” and that “it’s time to get the party going again”.

For the UK and European leg of the tour they’ll be joined by fellow country star Maren Morris.

Meanwhile Ben Harper and Wild Rivers will support them on the North American leg, with Morris returning for select dates.

You can find out more info including presale tickets below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on 17 February via Ticketmaster.

In the UK a Live Nation presale will take place from 10am on 16 February. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to The Chicks’ artist page for the chance to buy presale tickets.

In the US tickets go on sale at 10am local time on 16 February via ticketmaster.com.

While tickets for Bethel, Hershey, Columbus and Sioux Falls go on sale at 10am local time on 17 February via ticketmaster.com.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

What are the tour dates?