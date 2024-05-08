NCT Dream have announced details of their 2024 world tour including North America and Europe – and this is how to get tickets.

The K-pop group will take The Dream Show 3: Dream( )scape Tour to Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.

There’s currently 17 shows planned across Asia, with dates in Seoul, Osaka, Jakarta, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok planned.

While the group have finally confirmed the Latin American, North American and European legs of the tour on 8 May.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time in Europe and Latin America and 3pm local time in North America on 17 May via ticketmaster.com.

They will head to Bogota, Columbia on 31 August, with dates planned in Sao Paulo, Santiago and Mexico City.

The North American leg of the tour begins in Los Angeles on 12 September and heads to Oakland, Fort Worth, Belmont Park, Washington and Chicago.

The European leg of the tour includes dates in Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris and London in October and November.

Their most recent release was 2023’s ISTJ, which featured singles including the title track and “Broken Melodies” and it reached the top five on the US World Albums chart.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets and the full tour schedule for NCT Dream below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for their North American leg will go on general sale from 3pm local time on 17 May via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for their European and Latin American shows will go on general sale from 10am local time on 17 May, you can check your local listing below for more details.