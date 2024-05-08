Apple unveils the 2024 edition of its Pride watch band and wallpapers

Apple has unveiled the 2024 edition of its Pride Watch Loop and wallpapers to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The new braided band features the colours of the inclusive Pride flag, and laser etching that reads “PRIDE 2024”.

The ‘Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop’ will be available to order on apple.com and apple.com/uk and in the Apple Store app from 22 May.

It will be available in sizes 41mm and 45mm, making it compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 or later and all versions of the Apple Watch SE.

The £99/$99 watch strap has a fluorescent design that is inspired by the Pride flags, including the rainbow colours alongside black and brown to symbolise Black, Hispanic and Latin communities and pink, light blue and white to represent trans and non-binary individuals.

Apple is releasing a matching watch face alongside the strap. (apple.com)

Apple is also releasing a matching watch face and dynamic iOS and iPadOS wallpapers, which have a neon and 90s-inspired design, which are “coming soon”.

The tech brand said: “Signalling hope, strength, and fellowship to LGBTQ+ communities, the beams of light glow against a dark background, and stack on top of each other to represent the everlasting impact of LGBTQ+ activism and its role in illuminating the path to greater equality for future generations.”

Plus for the first time, the Pride watch face and wallpapers can be customised to “showcase a spectrum of colours representing the vibrancy and diversity of LGBTQ+ communities”.

Alongside the release of its 2024 Pride collection, Apple says its “proud” to continue its support of LGBTQ+ organisations.

This includes ILGA World, Human Rights Campaign, Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, GLSEN, Equality Federation, the National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, SMYAL and The Trevor Project.

To shop the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop for £99/$99 head to apple.com and apple.com/uk from 22 May, while the watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be “available soon”.