The first trailer for Ben Hardy and Jason Patel’s queer romance drama Unicorns is here, as is the news that the film will land in UK and Irish cinemas on 5 July.

Unicorns stars EastEnders and X-Men: Apocalypse actor Ben Hardy as Luke, an Essex-born single father and car mechanic, who accidentally stumbles into a queer night club.

While there, he spots drag queen Aysha (acting newcomer Jason Patel) performing, and is immediately captivated. Believing Aysha to be a woman, Luke kisses her, but panics and flees after discovering that out of drag, Aysha is a shop assistant named Ashiq.

In the new trailer, shared today (13 May), Luke is seen awash with dread and jumping into his car after the realisation, with Aysha sprinting out of the club after him.

As a means of starting over, Aysha visits Luke in his garage, and offers him money to transport her to her gigs across the country.

As Aysha and her drag sisters open Luke’s eyes to the gaysian drag scene and all the darkness and light that comes with being queer, Luke has to contend with his own prejudices, and the person he believes himself to be.

The vibrant, two-minute new trailer paints a picture of what happens when two vastly different worlds collide.

Unicorns is helmed by BAFTA-nominated The Swimmers director Sally El Hosaini and BAFTA breakthrough writer James Krishna Floyd.

Speaking to PinkNews following the premiere of Unicorns at the BFI London Film Festival last October, Patel said that there was instant chemistry with Hardy.

“[Working with Ben] was amazing. It was something that we didn’t fake in any sense,” Patel said.

“Chemistry between the two leads is really important. You have to click and we clicked from the get-go.

“Our preparation was separate because they wanted to keep the danger and the nervousness alive so coming together was us really coming together. We have the same work ethic and we support each other.”

Unicorns lands in UK and Ireland cinemas on 5 July.