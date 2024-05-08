Crocs release new collection inspired by queer icon Keith Haring.

Crocs have released a brand new collection inspired by queer artist Keith Haring – and this is how to buy it.

The latest range is part of their NYC Art Kings collection, which celebrates iconic artists including Haring.

The Crocs x Keith Haring range is now available to shop at crocs.com and crocs.co.uk.

The range features two pairs of clogs, including a classic pair in a black and white pop art design.

The black strap features his ‘Angel’ artwork and barking dog design on the strap’s connection point, while the back of the clogs is embellished with ‘Haring’.

The second pair of clogs is the platformed Mega Crush Clog, which have a white base and multi-coloured brushes of paint on top.

Their black strap is adorned with his ‘Heart Face’ design in the colours of the inclusive Pride flag.

The collection features two pairs of clogs and Jibbitz charms. (crocs.com)

Plus there’s also a number of Jibbitz charms to choose from, including a purple ‘Heart’, his ‘Love’ slogan design and ‘DJ Dog’ to decorate your classic clogs or Keith Haring Crocs.

Haring’s recognisable pop art designs were influenced by 1980s culture in New York and started out as graffiti on the walls of the city’s subway.

After gaining public recognition he created large scale works that most famously addressed the AIDS crisis, including advocating for safe sex and AIDS awareness.

In 1990 Haring sadly died of AIDS-related causes but his artwork still remains influential and hugely popular today.

Since then the Keith Haring Foundation has teamed up with a number of brands for collaborations including Dr. Martens, Casetify and Uniqlo to name a few.

As well as Haring the range features clogs inspired by artists, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Kenny Scharf.

Fans can shop the new Crocs x Keith Haring collection and wider NYC Art Kings range via crocs.com and crocs.co.uk.

The prices range between $4.99-$99.99 in the US and £69.99-£99.99 in the UK, with sizes between four and 13.