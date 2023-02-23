Bisexual women face increased risk of heart disease, worrying study finds

A study by the Columbia University School of Nursing has found that bisexual women are twice as likely to have unhealthy hearts when compared with heterosexual women.

The US-based research found that rising cardiovascular issues within LGBTQ+ people could be down to them simply facing more stress in their day-to-day lives.

“Sexual minority “(SM) men and women, according to the survey, are more likely to be smokers, while SM women are also more likely to be obese and suffer from diabetes.

Staff at the prestigious New York-based university used the American Heart Association’s (AHA) cardiovascular health score (CVH), to measure heart risk on a scale of one to 100. The higher the score, the better someone’s heart health.

In the survey of 12,180 adults, although bisexual women were less likely to rank well on the heart-health chart than their heterosexual counterparts, gay men had a higher score than straight men.

Alarmingly, the survey results found that bisexual women were the most likely to live in poverty and delay necessary health care due to the financial costs. Bi women were also found to have a harder time finding a health-care provider.

Following the results, researchers have said more needs to be done to improve cardiovascular health in SM groups.

“There is a need for tailored interventions to improve the CVH of SM individuals, particularly bisexual women,” they said.

“Investigators should conduct research that examines social determinants that may explain the sexual-identity differences observed in this study.”

LGBTQ+ people under stress for being themselves

There are constant attacks on LGBTQ+ people all over the world, leaving members of the community scared for their safety and facing pressure heterosexual people are free from.

US lawmakers have already put forward more than 100 bills this year that target the LGBTQ+ community.

The bills, across various states, include potential legislation limiting gender-affirming health care for minors, and attempts to restrict audiences at drag performances. Texas leads the way with 36 anti-LGBTQ+ bills. Missouri is next with 26, followed by North Dakota with eight and Oklahoma with six.

PinkNews reported a number of attacks at drag shows across the US last year after a wave of vitriol was seen across social media and on TV networks.

Only three states in the country – South Dakota, Rhode Island, and West Virginia – have recorded no attacks, although, as GLAAD states, unreported incidents could have occurred.