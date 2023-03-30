My Neighbour Totoro is returning to Barbican Theatre in 2023

Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro is returning to London this autumn – and this is how to get tickets.

The sold-out show is back for a limited run at the Barbican Theatre.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on general sale from 21 April via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that My Neighbour Totoro will return to the theatre from 21 November, 2023 until 23 March, 2024.

It premiered in October 2022 to critical acclaim and has been nominated for nine Olivier Awards.

The show received the most nominations at the 2023 edition of the awards, including Best Actress for Mei Mac and Best entertainment or comedy play.

It’s, of course an adaption of the 1988 film of the same name that was written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

The production explores the magical fantasy world of childhood and the transformative power of imagination, following one extraordinary summer in the lives of sisters Satsuki and Mei.

It features music from Joe Hisaishi’s iconic score, performed live with sound design by Tony Gayle.

While the puppetry design and direction is by Basil Twist, created with puppetry associate Mervyn Millar’s Significant Object and the Jim Henson Creature Shop.

The production has also confirmed that casting for the 2023/24 run of My Neighbour Totoro “will be announced soon”.

Tickets for the first run broke the Barbican Theatre’s box-office record for sales in one day, which was previously held by 2015’s Hamlet starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

You can find out more tickets details for the 2023/24 run below.

How to get My Neighbour Totoro tickets

It’s been confirmed that priority booking for the show will open on 11 April, with public booking available from 21 April.

Tickets for the show will be available from Ticketmaster.