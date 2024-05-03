Nickelodeon has released the first trailer for The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, and we’re about to re-live our childhood.

The original series, Fairly OddParents, spanned 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017 and also spurred on three live-action films starring Drake Bell – who recently spoke about enduring alleged abuse by a Nickelodeon dialogue coach – as a 23-year-old Timmy Turner.

Now, the 30 April series trailer reveals another child with brand new wishes to have granted, with a few familiar faces – including the ever-loved Cosmo and Wanda – who are bound to inject some nostalgia into your life.

The 30-second trailer starts with ten-year-old Hazel Wells who moves to town after her dad lands a new job in Dimmadelphia.

Viewers will follow Hazel on the 20-episode journey as she navigates life with her new pink and green-haired friends – who are coming out of retirement to Hazel’s rescue.

Original series regular Jorgen Von Strangle is also back and can be spotted in the trailer showing Hazel the way to Fairy World.

Paramount’s description of the new series reads: “In Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad’s new job.

“On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it’s the first time she’s been without her brother, Antony, who’s just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbours next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbours…they’re Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents! And they’re coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel’s wishes come true.”

In 2022, Paramount+ released a live-action sequel series Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, which saw Timmy gifting Cosmo and Wanda to his cousin Viv before he left for college.

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is set to premiere on Nickelodeon on 20 May at 4.30pm ET/PT.