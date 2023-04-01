Trans wrestler Gisele Shaw accuses Rick Steiner of transphobic bullying

Impact Wrestling’s Gisele Shaw has accused WWE Wrestling Hall of Fame member Rick Steiner of verbally attacking her with transphobic abuse.

The star, who came out as trans last summer, says wrestling veteran Steiner carried out the verbal tirade while they were both at a WrestleCon signing event on Friday (31 March).

In a lengthy Twitter post, Shaw said she has always suffered bullying, but after this latest incident “that ends today”.

In the post, she detailed accusations against Steiner, saying he shouted “you’re a man”, “you’re a dude”, “you’re a piece of trash”, “you are filth” and “get the f**k away from here” at her.

Shaw said she was “shocked” that it was Steiner making the comments, which she alleges he continued to do when she called him out.

“To have someone saying those comments who a lot of people look up to and consider their hero was quite shocking and disheartening,” Shaw wrote.

She continued: “Another disappointing part about this whole thing was that there were other wrestling legends who just sat there, turned their heads away, did not want to get involved, or stand up for what’s right because it involved ‘one of the boys’.

“Judging from that experience, it was more important for them to watch something wrong go down as [opposed] to standing up for someone who’s being bullied and doing what’s right.”

It saddens me to have to write this but I feel it must be shared. #InternationalTransgenderDayofVisibility pic.twitter.com/XMrDMJTgGv — ⋆𝕲𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖊 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜⋆ (@GiseleShaw08) April 1, 2023

The wrestling star concluded the post by saying she did not make the incident public for “sympathy” but because she was “done being bullied to silence.

“Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility and I am standing up for myself and for other people who go through the exact same situation on a daily basis,” she added.

Shaw also alleged that another wrestling peer was called a homophobic slur by Steiner.

The alleged incident was corroborated by pro wrestling referee Daniel Spencer, who tweeted his support for Shaw.

“My heart breaks for Gisele and our [other] peer. To witness it happen was shocking and disturbing.

“Respect and love is something we have at IMPACT because we are FAMILY. I’m so grateful for the support we have for one another,” Spencer wrote.

PinkNews has approached Rick Steiner, WrestleCon and IMPACT Wrestling for comment.