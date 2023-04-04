Following Gwyneth Paltrow’s suitably wild ski crash trial, a fan favourite White Lotus actor has thrown his hat in the ring to play a key power player from the courtroom.

Kristin VanOrman went viral for grilling Gwyneth Paltrow in her capacity as optometrist Terry Sanderson’s lawyer – and now Lukas Gage wants to play her if a TV series dramatising the trial comes to our screens.

While Twitter was set ablaze by the various meme-worthy moments during the trial (including Paltrow leaving the courtroom after being found not at fault, and reportedly whispering “I wish you well” to Sanderson), the social media frenzy hasn’t stopped just because the courtroom is closed.

Enter Lukas Gage, beau of Chris Appleton, most famous for being rimmed by Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus and being urinated on in You, who told People on Sunday (2 April) that he would “bring the role [of VanOrman] to life”.

“Give me the opportunity to play this role … Of course, I’m not equipped to be a lawyer and be in this case, but God, I could bring that role to life.

“I would love to. Me and that blue suit.”

"I wish you well" is white woman for "I hope you get fired from a rocket right into the fucking sun" https://t.co/kueGWUBC2g — Another White Guy with an Opinion (@ManicMindET) March 31, 2023

Many of VanOrman’s ‘best’ moments came while interrogating Paltrow.

Her questions covered topics from the actor and Goop mogul’s friendship with Taylor Swift to her height and what shoes she wore to give her some extra inches – moments that Lukas Gage would undoubtedly knock out of the park.

Gage’s physical differences to VanOrman are also not of concern to the actor.

“Can you see it? A little wig on, a little makeup, and just the way that [she] and Gwen had a chemistry with each other, that whole case was beautiful to watch. I loved it, I wish it was longer.”

Lukas Gage also had opinions on who should create the series – and it won’t shock anyone to find out that he’s got the constantly Glee-reboot-threatening Ryan Murphy on his mind.

“Listen, Ryan Murphy, we got to make this series. We got to make this happen,” he told People.

As ever, because Twitter is unable to take anything seriously, the trial-related memes circulating the social media platform have been hilarious.

One user wrote: “I’m sorry but in this country if Gwyneth Paltrow runs you over on a ski slope you say ‘thank you’ and move on with your life.”

There have even been comparisons to The White Lotus, with another Twitter user commenting: “This entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White.”

gwyneth paltrow recieving her one dollar after she left the court room:pic.twitter.com/iCpFCyjvVc https://t.co/CGH7VpVduO — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) March 30, 2023

this entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White pic.twitter.com/awkZyM5b1i — T (@trinawatters) March 25, 2023

Incredible how Gwyneth Paltrow is facing no jail time yet she still is serving pic.twitter.com/ohTNNdNVo9 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 26, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow on the ski slopes this winter pic.twitter.com/uGAjH8VzVu — Joey Monda (@joeymonda) March 30, 2023

Gage also recently shared some advice for those unlucky in love after confirming his relationship with Chris Appleton.

“You’re going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does,” he said.

“It’s going to happen.”