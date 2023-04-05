Ashnikko stars in the new Adidas Originals campaign

Ashnikko is the latest star to join the Adidas Originals campaign.

The artist has teamed up with the sports brand to wear pieces for their all-new campaign, which “spotlights those at the forefront of music, art, style and movement”.

The entire Adidas Originals lookbook is now available to shop at adidas.co.uk and adidas.com.

Some of the pieces repped by the “Daisy” singer in the campaign include a new version of the classic Gazelle silhouettes.

They’re the Gazelle Bold Shoes, which feature a three layer-high sole and a suede top in black, plus of course a metallic-gold “Gazelle” logo.

She pairs them with another classic Adidas item, the Crew Socks in white and black and green, which feature the brand’s logo alongside three stripes.

Ashnikko wears the brand’s classic crew socks. (Adidas)

Ashnikko appears alongside fellow artists Bakar and DJ Jyoty in the new campaign, which Adidas say is “hoping to inspire the next generation of multidisciplinary talent”.

“The campaign spearheads the brand’s future commitment to creativity, set to be showcased through a series of immersive events centered around fostering community and collaboration,” they add.

This includes pop-ups, parties and creative partnerships in Berlin, London, Paris, Madrid and Milan and fans can find out more info on the adiclub app.

To shop the Adidas Originals collection head to adidas.co.uk and adidas.com.

The artist recently announced the Weedkiller Tour marking her biggest headline shows to date.

It’ll be in support of their debut album also entitled WEEDKILLER, which is due for release on 2 June.

Announcing the album the singer said: “I can’t believe this is happening. my debut album is finally coming. two years ago, I wrote a short story that has expanded to become this album.

“since then, I’ve been pouring my heartblood into conceptualizing, myth-making, and lore-building with some of my closest friends and collaborators. thank you for being here to step into my post-apocalyptic dystopian fae world.”

The tour will kick off in September in Minneapolis and visit venues across North America before heading to Europe in November.

The European leg will start in Copenhagen on 19 November and finish up in Dublin on 11 December.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.