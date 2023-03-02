Ashnikko announces 2023 world tour dates.

Ashnikko announces 2023 headline world tour: dates, presale tickets and more
Ashnikko has announced a headline world tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.
The artist will embark on the Weedkiller Tour marking her biggest shows to date.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 10 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
The tour will kick off in September in Minneapolis and visit venues across North America before heading to Europe in November.
It’ll be in support of their debut album also entitled WEEDKILLER, which is due for release on 2 June.
Announcing the album the singer said: “I can’t believe this is happening. my debut album is finally coming. two years ago, I wrote a short story that has expanded to become this album.
“since then, I’ve been pouring my heartblood into conceptualizing, myth-making, and lore-building with some of my closest friends and collaborators. thank you for being here to step into my post-apocalyptic dystopian fae world.”
Fans can also expect to hear material from the 2021 mixtape, Demidevil, which featured tracks like “Daisy” and “Slumber Party”.
This March Ashnikko will tour Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand before embarking on the Weedkiller Tour.
You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and the tour dates below.
How to get tickets
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on 10 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
Fans who pre-order WEEDKILLER from Ashnikko’s official store before 10am on Wednesday, 8 March will get first access to their upcoming UK and European show dates before general sale.
The full tour schedule is below.
Ashnikko tour dates
- September 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
- September 16 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
- September 18 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
- September 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
- September 21 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
- September 22 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
- September 23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
- September 25 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
- September 26 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
- September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
- September 29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- September 30 – Richmond, VA – The National
- October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
- October 3 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
- October 5 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
- October 6 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live at the Backyard
- October 7 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
- October 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- October 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
- October 13 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
- October 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
- October 16 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
- October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell
- October 19 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
- October 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
- October 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
- October 24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
- October 27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
- November 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
- November 21 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
- November 22 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
- November 24 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
- November 25 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
- November 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
- November 30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
- December 1 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
- December 3 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
- December 5 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
- December 6 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
- December 8 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
- December 9 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
- December 11 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
