Ashnikko announces 2023 world tour dates.

Ashnikko has announced a headline world tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The artist will embark on the Weedkiller Tour marking her biggest shows to date.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 10 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will kick off in September in Minneapolis and visit venues across North America before heading to Europe in November.

It’ll be in support of their debut album also entitled WEEDKILLER, which is due for release on 2 June.

Announcing the album the singer said: “I can’t believe this is happening. my debut album is finally coming. two years ago, I wrote a short story that has expanded to become this album.

“since then, I’ve been pouring my heartblood into conceptualizing, myth-making, and lore-building with some of my closest friends and collaborators. thank you for being here to step into my post-apocalyptic dystopian fae world.”

Fans can also expect to hear material from the 2021 mixtape, Demidevil, which featured tracks like “Daisy” and “Slumber Party”.

This March Ashnikko will tour Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand before embarking on the Weedkiller Tour.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and the tour dates below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on 10 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans who pre-order WEEDKILLER from Ashnikko’s official store before 10am on Wednesday, 8 March will get first access to their upcoming UK and European show dates before general sale.

The full tour schedule is below.