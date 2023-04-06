American comedian Ziwe Fumudoh’s late-night talk show, Ziwe, has been cancelled after two successful seasons – and fans are not happy.

The Showtime series saw Fumudoh tackle the hottest topics in the US, including race, politics and culture, through a biting satirical lens and with a host of celebrity guests.

Interviewing the likes of actors Amber Riley, Bowen Yang and Drew Barrymore, as well as musician Phoebe Bridgers, and comedian Nicole Byer, Fumudoh created more than one viral moment.

The show also included musical numbers and sketches, creating a loyal fan base. We need only look to her interview with Riley, where things got chaotic after asking her about Lea Michele’s alleged racism, to see her undeniable charm on screen.

ziwe cancelled before they could force lea michele to be on the show i just fell to my knees — izzy (@spidermannwh) April 5, 2023

Or that time she interviewed four Karens. Yes, really.

It is unclear why the series has been pulled, with the last episode airing in December, although the channel has seen an overhaul since Showtime chief executive, David Nevins, left last year.

The president and chief executive of Paramount Media, Chris McCarthy, has since taken over, leading to the cancellation of The L Word: Generation Q (although a spin-off is in the works) and the dropping of cult-classic The Wood.

Fumudoh is yet to officially speak on social media about the chat show being cancelled but has previously said what it means to her.

“What I love is that every episode has a different energy and is surprising,” she told EW. “You can’t possibly get bored going from Mia Khalifa to Emily Ratajkowski, [from] Adam Pally to Hannibal Buress.”

Given Fumudoh’s career, including as writer on Dickinson and appearing in Succession, fans are already expressing their outrage at the cancellation.

“Literally cannot imagine cancelling Ziwe, she is a viral megastar. This show catapulted her into high celebrity, that doesn’t happen because no one is watching! Loser behaviour, tbh,” one fan wrote.

Others questioned whether she was simply too daring in her questioning, making TV executives nervous.

As one person noted: “This is bulls**t! Ziwe is one of the only talk shows in existence that’s actually hilarious and makes fun of all the right people. Starting to think she and the writers pissed off someone powerful because she was getting too real in those interviews.”

This is deeply saddening but unfortunately not surprising. She was shaking the table every episode 😭💀 I know she made some ⚪️ execs mad as hell. Wishing her the best on her future endeavors, we need you Ziwe!!! https://t.co/rKveWwgrTw — Lamard Cher-Aimé (They/Them) (@LamardCherAime) April 5, 2023

literally cannot imagine canceling ziwe, she is a viral megastar. this show catapulted her into high celebrity, that doesn't happen bc no one is watching!! loser behavior tbh https://t.co/MBD9WKsjSZ — LESS LONELY on TOUR: TO, SF, SEA, PDX 🥀 (@jestom) April 5, 2023

It truly is bothersome to see all the good Black content get an easy boot from these platforms especially when they have promising audiences and will generate viewership to the platform like ‘South Side,’ ‘Sweet Life,’ ‘Ziwe,’ — I hope someone picks these up and gives them a… — Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) April 6, 2023

But most fans are mourning the show.

Big mistake Showtime #Ziwe had the block hot with her interviews https://t.co/YW9vlLjARo — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) April 5, 2023

Long live Ziwe ! The show must go on ! https://t.co/pFPgtKjzP3 — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) April 5, 2023

ziwe being pulled by showtime has shred my last nerve pic.twitter.com/oruldZvJvs — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) April 5, 2023

First legendary now Ziwe…ouuuuuuuuu lemme catch who ever canceled them I swear pic.twitter.com/embHYyBsEd — Jonny💜 *Luxx Defense Attorney* (@N1MonetDefender) April 5, 2023

This is one of the best shows on TV right now and I’m always commenting on the lack of marketing I never see from showtime shows.



ZIWE deserved HBO 😭 https://t.co/c02F37NuxX — back that ash up 🪩 (@cultureclashash) April 5, 2023

Not my Ziwe 😭😭😭😭 my world is falling apart https://t.co/QVRFiCmkqz pic.twitter.com/T844KWF8QA — loyiso☆ (@loyis_oo) April 5, 2023

Others are hoping the show could be picked up by another streaming service, or even turn into its own online show.

I know it can continue and be extremely successful as an online show but I want Ziwe to have the biggest check possible. This show was truly something special and Ziwe deserves every bit of success possible https://t.co/OyYdDtPpoW — JackFed (@JackFedYT) April 5, 2023

Hey @netflix @hbomax @hulu @peacock @PrimeVideo it would truly ICONIC for one of you to pick up a new season of Ziwe’s talk show ❤️ https://t.co/FbBDuVzyl8 — Bernardo Sim (@simbernardo) April 5, 2023

Personally offended and hurt that Ziwe has been canceled. WTF Showtime?



Also, HBO NETFLIX HULU? Somebody better pick it up ASAP. https://t.co/w64rfUvsaL — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) April 5, 2023