Gay comedian NoHun has doubled down on his transphobic attacks further by calling the trans community “mentally ill”.

Birmingham-based Influencer NoHun, whose real name is Raurie Williams, reportedly sent transphobic comments to performer Bailey J Mills’ boyfriend Logan Brown, who is documenting their pregnancy as a trans man.

In an Instagram screenshot post shared by Mills, Williams appeared to have commented on several pictures uploaded by Brown, writing “men can’t get pregnant” underneath them.

Mills asked their followers to report Williams’ account following the abuse.

This is not the first time the comedian has engaged in transphobic rhetoric. He previously targeted Dylan Mulvaney for modelling a Nike sports bra and attacked Sam Smith with anti-trans and anti-fat comments during their Gloria tour.

NoHun, who has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, has changed his bio to read “I identify as a pregnant man” and “My pronouns are fat/clout/chaser”.

Speaking to Attitude, the influencer said “extremist trans terrorists” had “hijacked the LGBT movement”.

“I am glad that I am in a position to highlight that these mentally ill people live among us, want access to women’s spaces and to be left unattended around children,” he told the magazine.

“They do not represent the gay community and they are not a positive representation of the trans community.”

“I fully support the LGB community separating from the T because one aspect is a sexual orientation and the other is a gender identity. They are not the same thing.

“On a final note, men can’t get pregnant and anybody who believes otherwise needs locking up.”

In response, Drag Race UK star River Medway branded the comments “vile, vile, vile”.

Season two star Sister Sister also weighed in, commenting: “Bailey and @loganecbrown your community love and support you ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤍”

Meanwhile, 2011 X Factor runner-up, Marcus Collins, said the behaviour was “rotted” while the trans actress, activist and author, Charlie Craggs, wrote: “Just seen his recent content all about trans people, he’s rotted from inside out. So sad.”

The backlash to NoHun’s comments has resulted in several venues allegedly pulling out of his upcoming comedy tour, resulting in the influencer postponing all the dates.

NoHun rose to fame for his comedic monologue videos, his following growing particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when he produced tongue-in-cheek tours of various areas in Birmingham.