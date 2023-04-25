Willow Smith slayed Coachella wearing an outfit from Cider Clothing that won’t break the bank.

The singer teamed up with clothing brand Cider to create the festival-ready look that costs less than £50/$60.

Willow and Cider shared photos and videos of the budget-friendly outfit on Instagram to her 10 million followers.

“Channeling our inner festival goddess with Willow Smith’s Coachella-inspired look,” reads the caption.

One fan commented on Cider’s post: “Need everything.”

While another said: “The top is exactly what I’ve been looking for.”

And somebody else wrote: “Just bought those pants.”

If you’re as obsessed with Willow’s Coachella look during weekend two of the music festival then you can buy the entire outfit.

The singer is repping the brand’s ultra-cropped long sleeve shrug (£12.90/$16) and wide-leg cargo jeans (£33.90/$46).

Willow also partnered with Cider on a collection of “festival faves”, which can be shopped on the Cider website.

The selection includes the ultra-cropped long sleeve shrug and wide leg cargo pants as well as high waist cargos, a multi-colored cropped shrug, knitted turtleneck top, denim skirts, shirts, tube tops and shorts.

The singer performed across both weekends of the festival, being joined by her brother Jaden Smith for the song “Summertime in Paris”.

Her setlist featured tracks including “Wait a Minute!” “Transparent Soul” and “Meet Me at Our Spot”.

Here’s our fav Coachella Weekend 1 moments 🎡



Willow sounded amazing performing “Wait A Minute” 🙌🏾pic.twitter.com/WhTsxlrAIj — R&B (@rnbmusictweets) April 18, 2023

Her father, Will Smith was also spotted in the crowd supporting the singer, with the Oscar-winning actor capturing fan’s hearts.

Smith had a “you’re doing amazing sweetie” moment as he watched Willow and Jaden perform together and recording it on his phone.

One Twitter user said: “Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella.”

Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella —



Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father. 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/O6ojUGKYVh — Michael Watson II (@ForeverShowtime) April 18, 2023

While another wrote: “this video of will smith watching willow at coachella has my whole!! heart!!”

To shop Willow’s Coachella look and other festival faves selected by the singer, head to shopcider.com.