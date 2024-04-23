James Charles is hot off the heels of his attempt at a pop career after teasing his second single at Coachella, but his followers are all saying the same thing about his festival looks.

The makeup mogul announced a big comeback in February with a surprising new pop career after facing accusations in 2021 about sending inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old.

Looking back at his three iconic looks across the first weekend of the California-based music festival, the YouTuber posted a reel on 16 April which read, “did you eat your coachella outfits this year?”

His first look saw the star wearing a black asymmetric crop top, black cross-front culottes and accessorising with Terminator-worthy sunglasses. For his day two Coachella look, Charles went for a double-denim outfit with a mullet wig. On day three, the makeup artist wore a Dune-style distressed sand crop top and skirt combo with grey elbow-length gloves.

Despite fans agreeing that he “ATE that up!”, his followers previously begged for him to bring back the arguably most iconic Coachella look in history: his a**-and-chaps.

At Coachella 2019, Sister Charles served “Buttchella”, as it was playfully dubbed. The star flaunted his style in an all-white thong bodysuit and matching chap-style boots after serving traditional denim chaps the year before.

“Where are the a**less chaps?!?”, one fan asked beneath one of his more recent Coachella looks, while another begged: “We want the chaps”.

“The chaps???? Where????”, another echoed. “WE WANT THE CHAPS”, added a different follower. “Where’s the booty”, asked another.

Whilst at the festival, the star gave fans a first listen to his upcoming song “Can We Just Be Friends”. Charles posted a video of himself in the crowd lip-syncing to the track.

Filmed after nightfall at the festival, Charles wore a zipped-up denim jacket and jeans combo as he sang passionately towards the camera about a lover who ended up friend-zoning him. However, fans had thoughts about his “dramatic” facial expressions.

In 2021, Charles was publicly accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to a 16-year-old fan.

After the initial incident, 15 men and boys came forward to accuse Charles of sexual misconduct, according to several media reports.

Charles admitted to “flirting” with the fan, who had allegedly told Charles that he was 18 years old, but called accusations of grooming “completely false” in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).