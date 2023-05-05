Pink has announced the support acts for her huge British Summer Time in Hyde Park shows.

The pop icon is taking over Hyde Park for two nights on 24 and 25 June as part of her Summer Carnival Tour.

Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets for the shows from Ticketmaster.

She’ll be supported by the likes of Eurovision star Sam Ryder, singer-songwriter GAYLE and Sam Tompkins on 24 June.

While Tinashe, Lyra, Maddie Zahm, Valencia Grace, Nell Mescal will feature on the lineup for 25 June.

They all join previously announced special guest star, Gwen Stefani, who will appear at both nights at Hyde Park.

The pop icon will perform her biggest hits and tracks from her latest album, Trustfall, including the title track and single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”.

When announcing the tour, the singer said: “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so so much.

“I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

It was previously announced that The Script, GAYLE and DJ and producer KidCutUP would support the singer across her UK tour dates.

She’ll perform headline stadium shows in Bolton, Sunderland and Birmingham this June.

Also performing at British Summer Time in Hyde Park is Lana Del Rey, who will close the festival and Blackpink, who make history as the first K-pop stars to headline a major UK festival.

While legends including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Guns N’ Roses will also headline British Summer Time 2023.

What’s the lineup?

24 June: Pink / Gwen Stefani / Sam Ryder / GAYLE / Sam Tompkins / Maddie Zahm / Mae Stephens / Will Linley

25 June: Pink / Gwen Stefani / Tinashe / Lyra / Maddie Zahm / Valencia Grace / Nell Mescal / Beren Olivia

How to get tickets

Limited tickets for Pink’s tour are available to buy from Ticketmaster.

This includes re-sale tickets, which are listed by fans who can no longer attend the show. It’s part of Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan service and you’ll only be charged at face value for the resale ticket.

You can check out the full UK tour schedule below.