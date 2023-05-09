Bella Ramsey comes out as an unflinching Jedward stan ahead of Eurovision

Jedward stans, rise up: The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has confirmed she is a longstanding fan of the former Eurovision duo in a new video to mark this year’s contest in Liverpool.

If you thought it wasn’t possible to love this year’s breakout TV and film star Ramsey more than you already do, then think again.

The 19-year-old genderfluid actor has not only won awards for their portrayal of lesbian queen Ellie in HBO’s hit series The Last of Us opposite the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy” Pedro Pascal, but has also won hearts with their steadfast LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Now they are adding another iconic notch to their belt by sharing their decade-long love for one of Eurovision’s campest duos – John and Edward Grimes aka Jedward.

In honour of Eurovision 2023, Ramsey made a (beautifully sarcastic) video with BBC Eurovision that sees them respond to “ridiculous” social media comments about the contest, such as it being “overrated”, “for amateurs” and “the gay Olympics”.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has spoken of their love of Eurovision and Jedward. (Getty)

In the video’s caption, Ramsey correctly wrote: “Eurovision is one of the greatest things to ever exist. Jedward a close second. So when Jedward performed at Eurovision TWICE I lost my tiny mind. Anyway. Enjoy this. Also I saw Jedward live on the actual day of my 10th birthday, just saying.”

Ahead of the Eurovision Grand Final in Liverpool this Saturday (13 May), Ramsey wasted no time professing her love for the annual singing competition that has long had Europe’s LGBTQ+ community in a chokehold.

The competition has seen the birth of many camp icons including Grease‘s Olivia Newton-John, Swedish supergroup ABBA, Austria’s winning drag queen Conchita Wurst and, of course, Ireland’s 2011 and 2012 Eurovision entry Jedward, who competed with songs “Lipstick” and “Waterline”. Need we go on?

At the end of the video, Ramsey proved their dedication to the glitzy Irish twins by bursting into song and dancing along to Jedward’s “Lipstick” in the most adorable way.

Former The X Factor stars Jedward seem just as obsessed with Ramsey, writing in the comments: “Jedward love you Jepic legend” and “JEPIC energy”.

Elsewhere in the video, Ramsey continued to show up for the LGBTQ+ community by responding to the claims that Eurovision is simply a “gay Olympics/Christmas” saying: “Even if it was I would 100% watch that.” And honestly? Same.

And they defended to the hilt the camp chaos that is Eurovision, explaining the very important point of the contest.

“The point?,” they began. “The point is unbridled joy, deep happiness, meeting your co-workers the next day and talking about why you preferred Finland to Sweden. We’re sharing the music of other cultures. It’s education that’s the point.”

Mae Muller will represent the UK at this year’s contest with “I Wrote A Song”, while Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian rock star Julia Sanina and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham set to host.

The Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals air on Tuesday, 9 May and Thursday, 11 May at 8pm BST on BBC One in the UK. The Eurovision Grand Final airs on Saturday, 13 May at 8pm BST on BBC One in the UK.