The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed that they were rejected for a role in one of their first ever auditions because of their appearance.

Bella Ramsey is undoubtedly an international star right now, having recently made waves as Ellie in HBO’s acclaimed adaptation of post-apocalyptic video game The Last of Us. Given their flawless performance, it’s hard to imagine that the actor would be turned down for projects – but according to Ramsey, that’s exactly what happened in their early career.

In an interview that resurfaced and went viral after being posted on Twitter by Bella Ramsey fan @sourkettle, the actor, who is non-binary and gender fluid, reflected upon a disheartening experience in when they were turned down for a role that seemed like a perfect fit.

“I was told in one of my first auditions ever, the director really liked me but I didn’t get the part because I didn’t have ‘the Hollywood look,'” they said in an interview clip. “That’s something that I’ve always found very interesting.”

bella ramsey saying they didn’t get casted in a project because they didn’t have the “Hollywood look” makes me feel so sad pic.twitter.com/JY564J0XS6 — kettle ༂ (@sourkettle) March 25, 2023

The clip comes from a promotional interview for Ramsey’s much-loved 2020 film Catherine Called Birdy with entertainment reporter for Good Day DC and ReelBlend podcast host, Kevin McCarthy.

In a longer section of video posted to McCarthy’s TikTok, McCarthy asked Ramsey and Lena Dunham whether there was anything they were asked to change about themselves when they first started their acting careers, which is when Ramsey opened up about the absurd comments.

“I think I’m pleased now that I don’t have [the Hollywood look],” they explain in the clip.

Ramsey and Dunham also shared that they were also advised the “get their teeth done”.

Fans have reacted to the comments underneath the original tweet of the clip.

“But now Bella has the Hollywood industry on her back,” one wrote.

Another added: “that is so sad and infuriating, wtf do they mean by saying they don’t have the ‘Hollywood look’…” to which @sourkettle replied: “Especially since Bella was probably six or seven…”

Bella Ramsey is due to return as protagonist Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal’s Joel in the second season of The Last of Us, and has recently said they are “really excited” to explore their character’s lesbian relationship with character Dina.