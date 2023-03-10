After weeks of anticipation and swirling rumours, it’s finally been confirmed that singer-songwriter Mae Muller will be heading to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool to represent the UK with “I Wrote A Song”.

Although 25-year-old Muller might be a relatively new name to most Eurovision fans, the singer has steadily been building an impressive career.

From touring with the world’s biggest girlband to starring in one of the most well-known music videos of the noughties, Muller has already had a taste of pop superstardom. Her Eurovision stint is a natural next step – here’s hoping she’s awarded the sought-after douze points.

Listen to Muller’s irresistible earworm “I Wrote A Song” and get to know the star with these seven essential facts.

She starred in Mika’s music video for 2007 hit “Grace Kelly”

Before releasing her debut single “Close” in 2018, Mae Muller was pulling pints at a pub in her local naighbourhood in London’s Kentish Town. Before that, she was something of a child actress, starring in the music video for Mika’s 2007 monster hit “Grace Kelly”.

Remember the girl in the green dress, sitting on the piano, mouthing the song’s “I wanna talk to you…” dialogue? Yep, that’s Mae Muller. She’s still got the green dress to prove it.

It helps, of course, when there’s a little bit of nepo baby syndrome at work. Muller’s aunt Sophie Muller directed the music video, and that’s most likely how she got the gig.

As well as creating onscreen magic for stars such as Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey and Kylie Minogue, Muller’s aunt also directed videos for Muller’s 2020 tracks “So Annoying” and “I Don’t Want Your Money”.

She toured with Little Mix back in 2019

Some may say there’s no bigger stage in the music industry than Eurovision, but performing to 20,000 people at London’s 02 Arena surely comes close.

Muller took on the role as Little Mix’s support act on their 2019 LM5: The Tour tour following their fifth studio album. That included five sold out dates at one of London’s biggest venues, and two at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, where Eurovision will be held.

Safe to say that Muller is prepared.

She’s a confirmed LGBTQ+ ally

Muller is joining Eurovision with a pretty impressive pre-existing fanbase, with more than 500,000 followers across social media. Over time, she’s used her platform to speak up in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Back in 2020, she marked Pride month with a tweet in celebration and remembrance of Marsha P. Johnson.

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈Today we should remember Marsha P. Johnson, a black trans gay woman, who threw the first brick at the Stonewall riots. We must keep fighting, like Marsha did. Now more than ever. 🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈 #HappyPrideMonth pic.twitter.com/gKRA1iD5XE — Mae Muller 💃🏻 (@maemuller_) June 1, 2020

She’s also been unwavering in her support for trans people, tweeting passionately about feminism being inclusive of trans women.

IF YOUR FEMINISM EXCLUDES TRANS WOMEN THEN IT IS NOT FEMINISM AND YOU SHOULD THROW IT IN THE BIN PLS AND THANKS — Mae Muller 💃🏻 (@maemuller_) September 29, 2020

She started writing songs as a child

Muller began writing songs when she was eight-years-old, and her first was apparently inspired by the Wi-Fi not working on a train journey – highly relatable.

Speaking about those who’ve inspired her music career thus far, she’s cited Gwen Stefani and Florence and the Machine as her biggest idols.

Muller has also said she was inspired by Lily Allen and her songwriting. In a cute full circle moment, Muller collaborated with songwriter Karen Poole to write “I Wrote A Song”, and Poole has written with Allen on numerous occasions.

You might have heard her on the radio before

Eurovision might be her biggest career break so far, but Muller’s chart success speaks for itself too.

She’s released three EPs and almost twenty singles, including collaborations with DJ Marshmello, hit producer Sigala, and British rapper Stefflon Don.

In 2021, her song “Better Days,” a collaboration with artists Neiked and Polo G, was a top 40 hit in the UK and a top 30 hit in the US. It was also certified platinum in Australia and Canada, having sold over 80,000 copies in each country.

You might have seen her on TV, too

Following the chart success of “Better Days”, Mae Muller performed the track on The Voice US in front of coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson.

She also headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the song, undoubtedly strengthening her ever-growing fanbase.

She’s already an award-nominated artist

Again, many people will think Muller is only at the start of her career, but how many newbies can say they’ve been nominated for both an MTV European Music Award and an MTV Video Music award?

Muller was nominated for for ‘Push Performance of the Year’ at the 2022 VMAs for a brilliant rendition of “Better Days”.

Last year, she was also nominated for ‘Best Push Artist’ at the EMAs. Winning isn’t everything though, as artists including SZA, Sam Smith, and Lizzo have been nominated for the award without winning it, and they seem to be doing alright.

The full Eurovision fun kicks off in May, with the semi-finals taking place in Liverpool on 9 and 11 May. The final takes place on Saturday 13 May.

This year’s Eurovision presenters have already been announced, with Alesha Dixon, Rylan and Hannah Waddingham on the billing.