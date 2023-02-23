This huge 'Waterloo: The Best of ABBA' tribute show is going on a UK arena tour.

A huge ABBA tribute show entitled ‘Waterloo: the Best of ABBA’ is heading to arenas across the UK.

After the launch of ABBA Voyage – the virtual concert residency – a two-hour live tribute to the Swedish pop icons is coming to venues throughout the country.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from 10am on 24 February via Ticketmaster.

The tour will open in Birmingham on 18 October and head to Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Waterloo: The Best of ABBA looks back at the group’s rise to stardom and will capture the unique sound of ABBA with a full live cast and band, stunning visuals, costumes and choreography.

From start to finish the show will feature iconic hits including “Mamma Mia”, “Voulez Vouz” and of course, “Waterloo”.

The latter of the songs won the group the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, which went on to win the best song in the competition’s history for the 50th edition in 2005.

Having formed in 1972, ABBA became one of the best-selling bands of all time, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982, and again in 2022.

In 2022 the group opened their much-anticipated show ABBA Voyage at a purpose-built venue at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The “jaw-dropping” virtual concert has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike and it’s expected to run until at least 2026.

If you want to catch a live tribute to the iconic group on a UK tour then you can find out the full tour schedule and ticket info for Waterloo: The Best of ABBA below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 24 February via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced at £36.65 / £42.30 / £47.39 for the show.

The tour will kick off in autumn 2023 in Birmingham with dates planned throughout the rest of the year and into 2024.

Here’s the full tour schedule for Waterloo: The Best of ABBA: