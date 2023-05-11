Actor and trans icon Elliot Page has opened up about how gender-affirming care changed his life in a moving Instagram post.

It’s been two and a half years since The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page, 36, came out as a trans man and instantly became a beacon of hope for trans people worldwide.

Since then, he’s used his social media pages as a place to share all the positive updates on his gender journey. Amid a seemingly endless surge of anti-trans legislation and discourse, Page has become a symbol for unbridled trans joy.

In his latest Instagram post, Page has turned his attention to the life-changing power of gender-affirming care for trans people, by sharing a topless selfie.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T,” he began the post.

“It feels so f*****g good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body.

“I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon,” he rounded off, adding the simple hashtag #TransJoy.

Last year, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he had changed his passport to reflect his gender identity, highlighting how something that might seem small can actually mean the world.

In the past, he has also opened up about feeling like he finally looks like himself.

“I know I look different to others, but to me, I’m just starting to look like myself,” Elliot Page wrote in Esquire. “It’s indescribable, because I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am.”

Page’s latest Instagram has sparked a flood of love from fans, with many sharing their own gender journeys in response.

Elliot Page came out publicly as transgender in 2020. (Getty)

“This is hyping me up! I have top surgery in FIFTY days! Thank you for this reminder,” one person commented.

“Gender-affirming care is medical care! It treats a potentially deadly medical condition, and gives people back their lives. So thrilled to see your joy and euphoria – everyone deserves to feel this way in their own body,” another said.

A third added: “This is my first summer post top surgery. Wearing tank tops is my new favourite thing. So freeing! Thank you for being an inspiration to so many.”

While gender-affirming care can include physical surgery, it can also include hormone treatment like puberty blockers and mental health support.

In the US, numerous states including Texas, Florida and Tennessee have passed legislation that restricts gender-affirming care for trans youth, despite its proven benefits.