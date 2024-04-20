A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help a 29-year-old Black trans woman who lost both her legs after allegedly being thrown onto NYC subway tracks by her boyfriend.

A statement from the New York City District Attorney confirms that the victim and her boyfriend were at the Fulton St. station in Brooklyn when the man is said to have seen the oncoming downtown train coming and “thrown” his girlfriend towards the tracks.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital, where both of her legs had to be amputated. She also suffered from fractures to her ribs and a blood clot in her lungs,” the statement continues.

When the police arrived, they found the woman under the train, reports Into.

The woman has since taken part in an interview with trans activist Hope Giselle, and explains that she was on her way to a gender-affirming appointment when she alleges that she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he “threw” her onto the tracks.

Speaking to Giselle about the incident from her hospital bed, the woman explained: “I was really focused on getting to a … gender affirming appointment and that was what my mind was set on.”

You may like to watch

She explained: “I gave cues to other people around the station, people that were bystanders I kept trying to make eye contact with people during this situation, I tried to locate the nearest cameras and look up at the cameras to get someone to realise I felt unsafe… those were the tools I felt like I had, and those tools failed.”

The suspect, named by authorities as Christian Valdez, fled on foot but was later arrested in Brooklyn: he went to meet a parole officer but was instead met by NYPD, according to NY Post.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the victim and help cover her medical expenses has since been set up, and at the time of writing $47,282 has been raised out of a $75,000 target. One recent donation is for $10,000.

A screenshot of the GoFundMe page (GoFundMe)

The description on the crowdfunding site reads: “In a devastating turn of events, a woman’s desperate attempt to escape her abuser, Christian Valdez, resulted in severe trauma and life-altering injuries. Pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan, she faced the brutal reality of domestic violence and the harrowing consequences of seeking refuge.

“Amidst her physical injuries, her struggle for safety and security continues. She urgently requires permanent accessible housing and future medical expenses. These essential needs are vital steps in her journey towards healing and reclaiming her selfhood.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 32 transgender and non-binary people were fatally shot or killed by other violent means last year. Furthermore, 84 per cent of those victims were people of colour, while 50 per cent were Black trans women.

If you or someone you know thinks they might be a victim of partner abuse, call The Network/La Red’s 24-hour hotline on 617-742-4911 (voice) or 800-832-1901 (Toll-Free) 24/7. The organisation provides confidential emotional support, information, referrals, safety planning, and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ people, as well as those in kink and polyamorous communities.