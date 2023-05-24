Take a breath, Heartstopper fans: the first look at Heartstopper season two has landed, and Nick and Charlie are getting cosy on their school trip to Paris.

Much has been said about the upcoming second season of Netflix’s groundbreaking teen queer series, with Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring, teasing “more mature” storylines.

Meanwhile, Alice Oseman, who wrote the original graphic novel series that inspired the TV series, confirmed that there is “new stuff” in the second season that isn’t included in the books.

In a teaser clip, Nick Nelson actor Kit Connor also explained that season two has a “different vibe” to the cutesy, heartfelt energy that fans enjoyed in the first season.

Yet, if new stills from the second season are anything to go by, love is still very much in the air for our LGBTQ+ protagonists.

In a series of new photos shared by Netflix, Nick and Charlie can be seen staring deep into each other’s eyes – nay, each other’s souls – while reading a guide to getting around France’s capital city. There’s a woman in the background wearing a beret, just to make sure we know it’s Paris.

It’s previously been teased that friends Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) would try and explore whether they can take their relationship to a more romantic pane, and the new Netflix stills confirm just that. In one image, the pair stare deep into each other’s eyes – nay, each other’s souls – while eating popcorn on a date at the cinema.

Heartstopper Season 2: Will Gao as Tao Xu and Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent (Netflix)

Plus, Tao’s had a haircut, which is exciting.

THEY CHANGED TAO’S HAIR WE WON https://t.co/ivKo9OQYG1 — j (@ijuacho) May 24, 2023

tao's hair is less cursed now we cheered https://t.co/GCthHBEsHx — zee (@rineluka) May 24, 2023

JUSTICE FOR TAOS HAIR https://t.co/tAPFAC7r1C — taya🪷— is seeing yoongi💖 (@taya_ting) May 24, 2023

Another photo shows sapphic icons Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) cosied up together in Paris, though there’s an air that something could be amiss. While Tara is lovingly nuzzling Darcy’s hair, Darcy appears a little distracted.

Considering Netflix has teased some bumps in the road for their relationship, this isn’t entirely surprising, though we’re still wishing the best for them this season.

Heartstopper Season 2: Corrina Brown as Tara Jones and Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson (Netflix)

Other images show Nick and Charlie back in school, and Isaac (Tobie Donovan) collecting books in a library or bookshop. The latter image is particularly exciting, as Oseman has already said that fans can expect the second season to delve deeper into Isaac’s asexual identity.

Heartstopper Season 2: Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson (Netflix)

Predictably, the Heartstopper fandom is not OK. Not one bit.

“We will be watching for lesbianism,” wrote one fan on social media, while another simply said: “I’m sat.”

i’m excited for the issac scenes 🫶🫶 https://t.co/RN5bXKTHpe — char/rory 🎬 (@crowsflower) May 24, 2023

just started crying https://t.co/N8RSXsM7nt — emily 3 (@dayareads) May 24, 2023

Oh I’m ready to be hurt again 😭 https://t.co/g0goeVXeNw — Stephen⚡️🏳️‍🌈 (@barryallensimp) May 24, 2023

I want what they have https://t.co/4zGjwCb2Ww — ᗢCLC forever (@CLCxGeorge) May 24, 2023

Heartstopper season two premieres on Netflix on Thursday 3 August.