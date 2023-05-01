As Heartstopper fans eagerly await the second instalment of Netflix’s hit LGBTQ+ series, author Alice Oseman has warned that tough times are ahead for Charlie and Nick.

After becoming the hottest LGBTQ+ Netflix series in 2022, the adaptation of Oseman’s bestselling graphic novels is back for a second season, delving further into the sweet love story between teen schoolboys Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

In season one, fan favourite Nick secured a charming boyfriend, embraced his queerness and came out to his mum (played by Olivia Colman) in one memorably moving scene.

And although the show exudes queer joy in all its glory, Oseman has now warned that it won’t be all smooth sailing for Nick.

“Everything happens so fast in the graphic novels,” they told RadioTimes.

“But in the show, we want to lengthen the storylines, therefore more obstacles have to cross our characters’ paths.

“This season, Nick wants to come out to the world, but faced with his nasty brother, his mostly absent father and his laddy mates, [he] soon finds that it’s not as easy as he initially thought.”

Based on the third volume of Oseman’s book series, the second run of the show sees Nick and Charlie venture to Paris their first overseas trip, as well as encounter plenty of family drama and tricky politics at school as they launch their relationship publicly.

Not only will the second season see trans icon Elle (Yasmin Finney), sapphic queens Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and the world’s most supportive mum Sarah Nelson (Colman) return to the show, but fans can expect an array of new characters including the season’s antagonist David Nelson, Nick’s older brother.

The new character, who features in the graphic novels, will be played by Jack Barto, and shows his true biphobic colours after he learns Nick is bisexual and dating Charlie.

While Nick struggles from the various challenges in his life, he leans on Charlie, who in turn neglects his own mental health, causing even more difficulties for the couple.

However, it’s not all bad. “No matter the challenges ahead for the Heartstopper gang, we all know that they’ll be okay in the end!” Oseman added.

Before the new season hits screens this August, Heartstopper is in the running at the 2023 BAFTA TV awards on 14 May, where the show is up for most ‘Memorable Moment’ with the scene where Nick and Charlie share their first kiss.

Nick Nelson (L) and Charlie Spring (R) in Heartstopper. (Netflix)

“[It is] one of the most important and empowering scenes in the show,” Oseman continued. “It’s a magical dream come true for Charlie, who has been crushing on Nick for months, despite being uncertain whether Nick could ever like him back.”

Oseman added that for Nick, the kiss represents “a huge step towards accepting his own queerness”.

“His willingness to take that leap and say ‘yes’ to the kiss shows how strong his feelings for Charlie are. It’s a moment that lets the viewer step into the magic of first love, scored beautifully by Adiescar Chase.”

The author also shared their joy at seeing Heartstopper nominated given that LGBTQ+ rights – and particularly trans rights – are so under threat right now in the UK.

“To see Heartstopper among such popular cultural icons tells the world that queer love and queer identity is something to be celebrated,” she concluded.

So, what else do we know about what’s coming up in season two?

Well, we’re going to see a lot more of Elle and her potential romance with Tao (William Gao), with Finney recently teasing intimate details of the season two storyline for her character.

“We actually don’t kiss,” she said, “that’s the sad thing … [but] our relationship definitely blossoms into something beautiful, which is very amazing to say – finally.”

Meanwhile, Tobie Donovan’s character Isaac will also have his time to shine as asexuality becomes a bigger talking point, while viewers will also be introduced to new characters Sahar Hadid (Leila Khan) and Truham teacher Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani).

Heartstopper returns to Netflix on 3 August 2023.