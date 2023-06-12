Bring Me The Horizon have announced a headline UK and Ireland tour for 2024.

Following their huge headline set at Download Festival the group will perform at arenas across the country in support of their new album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 16 June via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will kick off on 9 January in Cardiff and head to the likes of Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle.

They’ll also headline London’s O2 Arena and finish up the tour in Dublin on 23 January.

The tour will be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album, Post Human: NeX GEn, which is due for release on 15 September.

The album was announced following their huge headline set at Download Festival, which saw them perform to around 100,000 fans.

They played tracks including “LosT” and “AmEN!” during their career-spanning set and were joined by Evanescence’s frontwoman Amy Lee for two tracks.

You can find out ticket details, including presale and pricing info for Bring Me The Horizon’s tour below.

How to get tickets

They’ll go on general sale at 10am on 16 June via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans who pre-order their album, Post Human: NeX GEn from the band’s official store here before 3pm on 13 June will receive early access to the UK and Ireland tour dates.

The presale will take place from 10am on 14 June and you’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced from £45.20, plus booking fees.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.