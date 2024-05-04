People are thirsting over Sam Smith wearing a Speedo, but fans have pointed out a disturbing trend based on how the singer is perceived.

The non-binary singer headed to the beach on 26 April in Miami after facing backlash over headlining Proms. The star wore a red Versace swimsuit as they enjoyed the sunshine, and pictures of the “Unholy” hitmaker quickly went viral online.

“I been screaming from the rooftops about Sam Smith,” one viral post on X (formerly Twitter) read. “Are y’all ready to walk with me?” Of course, people were ready to walk the walk.

I been screaming from the rooftops about Sam smith….are y’all ready to walk with me ? pic.twitter.com/arWuyYimYq — Garrett. (@Celebirteas) April 29, 2024

Others took to the comments section to point out the worrying trend – which seems to be dependent on whether Smith is presenting as masculine, or feminine.

When Smith is more masc-presenting, the star is publicly thirsted over. But when they’re more fem-presenting, like in their gloriously queer “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” music video, they are subjected to hateful, fatphobic vitriol.

“Sam is far from unattractive, people just hate on them cause they’re plus size and fem (which apparently you can only “get away with” one at a time),” one social media user pointed out.

You may like to watch

“I’m tired of bodyshaming ppl, gay community is so bodyshaming and i HATE this,” another added.

“Y’all hate them then decide to love them every 6 months, usually based on if they’re presenting fem or masc,” another user pointed out. “Make up your minds this is corny now.”

Some people aren’t attracted to what they perceive as femininity and that is okay. It is not okay for them to insult, degrade, or throw hate toward them or other fem presenting folk because they find certain qualities unattractive. It’s never okay to do that. — Himbocraft 🏳️‍🌈 (@savantavocado) May 1, 2024

Of course, not everyone has the same preferences when it comes to attraction. Still, the singer should not be exposed to such hateful vitriol when they decide to wear lingerie for a photoshoot or don that jaw-dropping latex look at the Brit Awards 2023.

As one fellow social media user rightly wrote: “Some people aren’t attracted to what they perceive as femininity and that is okay. It is not okay for them to insult, degrade, or throw hate toward them or other fem presenting folk because they find certain qualities unattractive. It’s never okay to do that.”

Smith, like anyone, has the right to occupy spaces in the way they want to present themselves. Though Smith has pointed out their fashion is sometimes a statement of their gender identity, we shouldn’t put people in boxes based on appearance. It’s 2024, just live and let live.