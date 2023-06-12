Melanie Martinez recently announced a UK and European tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The artist is bringing her Portals Tour to venues in late 2023 in support of her album of the same name.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 2pm local time on 16 June via Ticketmaster.

Ahead of the general sale, a number of presales are taking place so fans can get their hands on tickets early.

If you’re looking to secure tickets in the presale or general sale this week, you’ll be wondering how much tickets cost for the tour.

It’s been revealed by a number of venues how much they’ll set fans back, which are likely to be the prices across the tour.

The singer will open the tour in Stockholm on 29 October and finish up in Lisbon on 30 November.

You can find out Melanie Martinez ticket prices breakdown and full tour schedule below.

What are the Melanie Martinez ticket prices?

According to the OVO Hydro venue in Glasgow, tickets will be priced between £46.55 – £279.80, which also includes VIP packages.

While the Dublin venue, 3Arena has confirmed that tickets will start from €62.45, so fans across Europe can expect a similar price range.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on general sale from 2pm on 16 June via Ticketmaster. You can find out presale info in our guide on PinkNews.

You can check out the full tour schedule, including ticket links for the European shows below.

Melanie Martinez will headline venues across the UK and Europe including some of her first arena shows, the full tour schedule is: