Melanie Martinez has announced details of UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will bring The Trilogy Tour to arena venues throughout September and October 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 28 March via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin in Dublin on 18 September and head to the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.

The European leg will then stop off in Amsterdam, Cologne, Madrid, Frankfurt, Prague and Milan for a string of arena shows.

Other dates include Paris, Lyon, Barcelona, Hamburg and Prague and it’ll follow-up her North American leg, which takes place this summer.

The singer will celebrate her three albums, including fan-favourites Cry Baby and K-12 alongside 2023’s Portals on the ‘greatest hits’ tour.

“The cycle of life – from the beginning of crybaby’s story to the end,” Martinez wrote on Instagram when announcing the US leg. “The trilogy tour!! Your favorite songs from all three albums in one show… This tour is going to be so special.”

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for Melanie Martinez’s UK and European tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 28 March via Ticketmaster.

A fan presale takes place from 10am local time on 25 March. This is available for those signed up to the artist’s mailing list, you can do this at melaniemartinezmusic.com and you’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

For other presales taking place across the week including O2, Live Nation and more, you can check your local listing below.