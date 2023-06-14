Diana the Musical is coming to London for the first time ever – and this is how to get tickets.

The divisive Broadway production is heading to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 4 December.

Tickets for the musical will go on sale at 10am on 14 June via Eventim.

It’s been confirmed that the London production will be a concert version of the show and will see the tale split into two parts.

The show will follow an older Diana both narrating and reflecting back on her life and that of her 19-year old self.

Taking on the roles of the two Dianas will be Kerry Ellis and Maiya Quansah-Breed, while Denise Welch will guest star in the role of the Queen.

The announcement was teased on social media on 13 June by WhatsOnStage, who tweeted: “I’d like to be a Queen of people’s hearts.”

This was alongside a short clip, which featured the word “Princess” and an image of Princess Diana’s iconic crown.

The teaser of a possible West End transfer of the musical received some hilarious responses from theatre fans.

One dubbed it “the Rocky Horror of our times” adding that they “hope everyone goes in Diana cosplay”.

Another compared it to Taylor Swift’s latest tour, joking: “this is the eras tour of the theatre world.”

Others were hoping that it was confirmation Diana will be opening in the UK, writing: “i’m praying this is diana the musical.”

And: “crying, screaming, throwing up” at the possible news.

Another fan wrote: “if this is a diana the musical announcement it’s about to become my entire personality.”

Despite the excitement for the show’s debut on London’s West End, it’s Broadway debut was less than favourable.

The show opened on Broadway on 17 November and closed on 19 December after just 33 performances.

It received negative reviews from critics and its live stage filming which was released on Netflix was also panned.

The recording won five Razzie Awards including Worst Picture, however the show has since garnered a cult following.

The musical did receive a Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design of a Musical, as well as three Drama Desk Awards nominations.

This included Outstanding Actress in a Musical for Jeanna de Waal, who played the lead role.

It’s been penned by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, who previously collaborated on Memphis and features numbers, “Secrets and Lies”, “Here Comes James Hewitt” and “She Moves In the Most Modern Ways”.

Tickets for Diana the Musical go on sale at 10am on 14 June via Eventim. They’re priced at £26.75 / £34.25 / £45.25 / £72.25 / £90.75.