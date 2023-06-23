Doja Cat announces 2023 North American tour: dates, presale and tickets info

Doja Cat has announced details of her first ever headline arena tour.

The artist will perform across North America in late 2023 as part of The Scarlet Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 30 June via ticketmaster.com.

The tour will kick off on 31 October in San Francisco and head ot the likes of Los Angeles, Atlanta and Brooklyn.

The run will finish up on 13 December in Chicago, while support will come from Doechii and Ice Spice across the tour.

She’s only toured once as a headliner as part of the Amala Tour in 2019 and was due to tour the Hot Pink album in 2020, but this was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The new tour is expected to be in support of her upcoming 2023 album, which is currently untitled.

It features the first single “Attention” and follows up the hugely popular Planet Her, which featured singles “Woman” and “Kiss Me More”.

You can find out presale details and tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 30 June via ticketmaster.com.

The presale will take place from 10am local time on 28 June. To access this you can sign up to Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan sale.

Registration is now open until 10pm PT on 25 June via Ticketmaster.

They say: “Registration does not guarantee tickets. We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available and valid registrations will be randomly selected to determine which fans will receive a unique access code and which will be put on the waitlist.”

31 October – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

2 November – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

3 November – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

5 November – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

6 November – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

8 November – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

10 November – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

13 November – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

15 November – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

16 November – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

19 November – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

21 November – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

24 November – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

26 November – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

27 November – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

29 November – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

30 November – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

2 December – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

4 December – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

7 December – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

8 December – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

10 December – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

11 December – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

13 December – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

Support Key: # with Doechii and * with Ice Spice