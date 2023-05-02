Doja Cat teams up with Skechers for an iconic anime-inspired campaign

Doja Cat has teamed up with Skechers to create an iconic Y2K and anime-inspired campaign.

The artist has become the brand’s first-ever Artist-in-Residence and has reimaged the Skechers UNO sneaker.

The reimaged UNO sneaker is now available to shop in-store and at skechers.com or skechers.co.uk.

Doja has created the new campaign with the brand which feature a reimagined Skechers UNO sneaker.

She draws on inspiration from Y2K style, anime fight scenes and cyberpunk aesthetics, as she is seen battling herself with two opposing identities.

According to the rapper, the idea came from “the different UNO colors and which UNO gives you the most power”.

They’re available in a number of colourways, with Doja opting for a neon green and neon pink in the campaign.

The clip sees the two characters battle it out, fighting-game style, with the rapper saying: “For all the different sides of you, there’s Skechers UNO.”

Fans of the artist are raving about the collaboration and visuals, with one commenting: “She is perfect for this.”

Another fan said: “This is awesome, can someone please Doja Cat in an anime series or video game? She would be a great voice actress for a game or anime series.”

Somebody else echoed this, writing: “I want this ad to be a whole show … she eats up everything!”

While another compared it to a cult-favourite, saying: “This is so Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and I love it!!!”

The UNO sneakers come in a number of different colourways. (Skechers)

Discussing the collab with Hypebae, the artist said she’d wear the UNOs “to rehearsal” because they’re “very comfortable and a good shoe for all day”.

And added that if the sneakers could play one of her songs it’d be “Juicy” because “there’s so many colour options and that’s a very colourful video”.

